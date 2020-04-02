Bella Hadid ditches bra in series of quarantine snaps amid coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bella Hadid may not be strutting down a runway anytime soon but the 23-year-old model is still serving fierce looks from her home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The global health crisis has left hundreds of thousands far and wide stuck inside as stay-at-home orders have become the norm in America and beyond.

Hadid took to her Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt her svelte figure, which involved her ditching her bra and leaving on only a yellow fleece jacket.

"a girl and her favorite yellow jacket : a series," the supermodel captioned her first post of three from the day.

Hadid has nothing on underneath the jacket. She accessorized the look with a pearl choker, gold hoops and a black and white patterned scarf wrapped around her head.

In the second post consisting of the same outfit, Hadid strikes a number of poses: from lying on her bed staring out the window, to opening up her jacket and giving fans a peek at her cleavage and stomach.

The final set of photos she shared on Wednesday shows Yolanda Hadid's daughter smiling for the camera as she sits up straight on her bed before moving closer to the camera.

"ok, the series is over now. thank you for coming," she captioned it.

Just three days prior, Hadid admitted she was "bored" in an Instagram caption. She added that she's fooled her friends "into thinking I'm doing yoga during quarantine."

Like many other celebs, Hadid has urged her nearly 30 million followers to stay home.

"Be kind, Be respectful, be aware...As healthy young people, social distancing is not about you personally...it's a time to not be selfish, but to be thoughtful and aware of thsoe with immune systems that are more prone to contracting," she wrote.