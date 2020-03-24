Bella Hadid shares coronavirus do's and don'ts while eating burrito topless: 'Don't be selfish!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bella Hadid is getting bossy -- for good reason.

The 23-year-old supermodel sent hearts racing over the weekend with a topless selfie she took while indulging in a burrito. But this time, the sultry snap was accompanied by a list of do's and don'ts for her nearly 30 million followers about what to do amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

In the mirror selfie, Hadid is only wearing yellow pants as she holds a foil-wrapped burrito in front of her naked chest. She then urged her fans to self-isolate, along with tips on how to pass the time and what to avoid.

BELLA HADID GOES TOPLESS IN A THONG AND $620 BURBERRY TOWEL

"Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love," Hadid captioned the risque pic.

The stunner continued: "Its (sic) crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that...don't be selfish!"

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Gigi Hadid's sister then shared some advice for those who are bored at home. She suggested her followers meditate or to spend time with their pets who "are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day!"

She also proposed her followers to learn how to knit, tye-dye socks or follow in the footsteps of many other celebs by giving the popular app Tik Tok a try.

Hadid also suggested her fans work on becoming "a better person," while adding one final warning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Not new news but....wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can't...I love you and i am thinking about you!" she added with a heart emoji.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of those infected with the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 surpassed 380,000 globally.