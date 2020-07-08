'Batwoman' replaces Ruby Rose with Javicia Leslie as show's lead for season 2

There's a new hero in town.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. TV announced on Twitter that they've found the new lead for "Batwoman" in Javicia Leslie.

"Say hello to the new Batwoman!" the tweet said, which also featured a picture of the star.

The superhero drama previously starred Ruby Rose in its first season, but in May, the 34-year-old actress confirmed via a statement obtained by Fox News that she had exited the show.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” the statement from Rose read.

It continued: “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful.”

A Reddit casting notice last month had encouraged actors within the LGBTQ community to audition.

Rose had played Kate Kane in the series, and Leslie, 33, will star as a new character named Ryan Wilder.

"She's likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed," the listing read, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It continued: "With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in van [sic] with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

Leslie most recently appeared in the film "Roped," per IMDb, and also starred in the comedy series "God Friended Me."

In a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Leslie said, "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community."

In an Instagram post, Leslie shared her excitement.

"For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day... it’s possible!" she wrote.

Rose also praised the actress in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman," the "Orange Is the New Black" actress wrote. "I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!"