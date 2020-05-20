'Batwoman' Season 2 forced to recast Ruby Rose's part after she announces she won't return

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ruby Rose is leaving The CW’s “Batwoman” after just one season, forcing the network to recast the title role for Season 2.

The 34-year-old actress was cast in 2018 to join the network’s ever-expanding roster of TV shows based on DC Comics heroes like “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Supergirl” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” However, in a statement obtained by Fox News, Rose confirmed that she won’t reprise her role as Kate Kane (Bruce Wayne’s cousin) for the already-confirmed second season.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” the statement from Rose reads. “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful.”

In a separate statement from Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions, it was announced that a new, yet-unknown person will be recast in Rose’s role going forward.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” the statement reads. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

No clear reason for Rose’s departure has been given at this time.

The actress’ decision is jarring given how fondly she talked about landing the role when she was first cast in 2018. At the time, she highlighted the fact that she was playing the first openly gay superhero to headline their own series.

“I feel like the reason I get so emotional, growing up watching TV, I never saw somebody on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero,” Rose told Jimmy Fallon during an interview at the time. “I have always had this saying — I mean, not me, Oscar Wilde — which is be yourself because everyone else is taken. So I always live by that motto, and the second motto when I came into the industry was be the person that you needed when you were younger. I feel like one motto led to another.”

The first season of “Batwoman” saw Rose try her best to fill the crime-fighting void in Gotham City left behind by her missing cousin. She was a part of two of the connected TV universe's immensely popular crossover events, including “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in Season 3 of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black." From there she had roles in films like "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" and "John Wick: Chapter 2."