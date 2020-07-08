Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'The Wonder Years' to be rebooted with a Black family on ABC: report

The original series ran for six seasons from 1988 to 1993

By Nate Day | Fox News
"The Wonder Years" is coming back to television with a new spin, according to a new report.

Oscar-nominated director and producer Lee Daniels is reviving the show for ABC, but it will now focus on a Black family, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The original show ran from 1988 to 1993 and starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold as he grew up in the 1960s and '70s and the changes that occurred during that time.

Danica McKellar (left) and Fred Savage in 'The Wonder Years.' The show ran from 1988-1993 and received a Golden Globe and multiple Emmys.

Danica McKellar (left) and Fred Savage in 'The Wonder Years.' The show ran from 1988-1993 and received a Golden Globe and multiple Emmys. (ABC)

According to the outlet, the goal is for the reboot to debut during the 2021-22 television season and will follow a Black family living in Montgomery, Ala., during the '60s.

The script will be written by Saladin K. Patterson, who worked on the likes of "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men" and "Fraiser."

Josh Saviano (left) and Fred Savage in 'The Wonder Years.' The show is reportedly being rebooted at ABC and will focus on a Black family.

Josh Saviano (left) and Fred Savage in 'The Wonder Years.' The show is reportedly being rebooted at ABC and will focus on a Black family. (ABC)

Additionally, Neal Marlens, the original show's co-creator has signed on as a consultant, while Savage, now 43, will executive produce and direct. Marc Velez, a collaborator of Daniels', will also executive produce.

Daniels, 60, is known for his work in both film ("Precious," "Lee Daniels' The Butler") and television ("Empire," "Star").

Reps for ABC and Daniels did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.