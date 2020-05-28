Ruby Rose addresses her abrupt 'Batwoman' exit: 'Those who know, know'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ruby Rose addressed her abrupt exit as the lead of The CW’s “Batwoman.”

The 34-year-old actress was cast in 2018 to join the network’s ever-expanding roster of TV shows based on DC Comics heroes like “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Supergirl” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” However, she announced earlier this month that she won’t be back for Season 2, forcing the series to recast her part.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to acknowledge her exit for the first time since her initial statement on the matter to thank the cast and crew for being supportive during her time on the show.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio,” she captioned a post showing a slew of clips of her character from the show.

She went on to address her departure from the show, stopping short of giving any details as to what went into her decision.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community,” she wrote. “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

The post comes amid unconfirmed rumors that the actress departed the show because she was unhappy with the long hours and shooting schedule.

At the time of her exit, Rose released a statement on her decision.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” the statement from Rose reads. “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful.”

In a separate statement from Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions, it was announced that a new, yet-unknown person will be recast in Rose’s role going forward.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” the statement reads. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

There's currently no word on who will replace Rose for Season 2.