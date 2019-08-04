Barbra Streisand mocks Trump with 'Send in the Clowns' parody -- with Clintons in audience

Barbra Streisand performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night -- with Bill and Hillary Clinton, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rev. Al Sharpton in the crowd for the sold-out show.

Never one to shy away from politics, the Oscar winner told Republicans to cover their ears before she launched into a satirical version of “Send in the Clowns” mocking President Trump.

"Maybe he's poor. Till he reveals his returns, who can be sure? Who is this clown?,” she sang to the famous tune as the audience cheered.

“Something's amiss, I don't approve. Now that's he's running the free world, where can we move? Maybe a town, who is this clown?"

Following the parody, a Photoshopped photo of one of Trump’s Time magazine covers appeared on a screen behind Streisand with the president in clown makeup and a headline, "Clown of the Year.”

Streisand, a vocal Democrat, also gave a shout-out to the Clintons, lamenting that she wasn't able to sing at Hillary Clinton’s inauguration like she did at Bill Clinton’s in 1993.

She praised Bill Clinton for leaving office with a "big surplus," Showbiz411 reported. She added, “A great president needs a sense of history and unquenchable thirst for knowledge. And the compassion that would not allow children to be separated from their parents.”

