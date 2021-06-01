Barbra Streisand slams GOP for wanting an 'authoritarian state' over voting rules

Barbra Streisand took a jab at Republicans this week over their approach to future elections and rules surrounding voting.

The singer accused the GOP of being in favor of an "authoritarian state" after Republicans in key states have begun taking steps to tighten voting rules in the wake of the 2020 General Election, which saw the party lose both the presidency as well as the majority in the Senate.

"The GOP no longer believes in free and fair elections. This is why they are taking away the rights of voters. They want an authoritarian state," the singer wrote Sunday.

Her comments come shortly after Republicans in Texas sought to introduce a controversial bill that would have imposed a raft of election changes that eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and impose new requirements in order to cast a ballot by mail in Texas. President Joe Biden recently called the bill "wrong and un-American."

The laws are similar to laws passed in Georgia earlier this year that earned the GOP in that state the scorn of many Democrats and celebrities.

While many on the right see such tightened voting restrictions as a way to enhance election integrity, many on the left argue they disproportionately impact minorities and place needless restrictions on the vote-by-mail process.

Streisand’s tweet did not specify what action by the GOP prompted her fiery response, she’s rarely shy about using her social media platform to take shots at Republicans. Days prior to her tweet about the GOP favoring an "authoritarian state," for example, the star also criticized the party for halting an effort to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as well the party’s handling of the coronavirus.

"After Democrats agreed to all their demands about a bipartisan Commission to investigate the January 6th attack on both our Capitol and democracy, the Republicans now oppose the Commission. What are they afraid of? Can't handle the truth?" Streisand wrote days prior to her latest barb at Republicans.

Days before that, she wrote: "The unhinged GOP attacks on the Democrats calling them radical for working to end the pandemic and rebuild the economy. In their view radical means saving lives and helping our citizens in financial distress."