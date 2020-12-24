Religious differences causes ‘Bachelorette’ star Ivan Hall, Tayshia Adams split

Ivan Hall wasn’t chosen by "Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams on Tuesday’s finale and now he’s opening up about why things ended the way they did.

Hall appeared on former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe’s "Off the Vine" podcast and dished on why he and Adams, 30, broke up explaining to the "Dancing with the Stars" champion that Adams "only wants to date a Christian" man and since he’s not "religious," the relationship likely wouldn’t have been successful.

"In this short amount of time, you have to have deep talks about a lot of different things and I was always trying to calculate when I could talk about certain things with Tayshia," Hall said according to Page Six. "In Fantasy Suites, I knew that would be our one opportunity to have hours and hours of uninterrupted time."

The 28-year-old aeronautical engineer revealed to Bristowe that he identifies as agnostic and because of his views on faith, many often confuse or interchange the term to mean he’s an atheist, which Hall said is not the case.

"Atheist is taking a hard stance that there is no God, and that’s not what I believe at all," he said. Agnostic is strictly saying I don’t know, basically. And that’s just how I feel."

Hall and Adams had hit it off all season long, but the concept of religion was raised when Hall said he and Adams entered into discussions about raising a potential family together.

"Whatever religion you are, honestly the majority of the world is actually not your religion, so it all gets kind of crazy and then when we get into the details of things, maybe when she starts asking me about my beliefs – is there a heaven or is there a hell, that kind of stuff – I’m going to be like, ‘Yeah, my answer is going to be different than yours cause I’m going to tell our kids, I don’t know what there is,'" he said.

Hall told "Bachelor" alum Caila Quinn on Tuesday that he is open to other religions and has previously dated women of varying faiths.

"In my past, I’ve dated women who are Christian, I’ve dated women who are Muslim, anything, I’m completely open to it," Hall said Thursday. "My main focus are the morals and values that you have, and that’s what I try to have. I just try to have good morals and values, that’s what’s most important to me."

Adams was ultimately engaged to Zac Clark, a 36-year-old addiction specialist from New Jersey, accepting a stunning 3.25-carat sparkler from Neil Lane.