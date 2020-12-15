'Bachelor' star Madison Prewett reflects on how faith has guided her through the pandemic

Madison Prewett's journey on "The Bachelor" wasn't your typical one.

The 24-year-old was Peter Weber's runner-up on Season 24 of the ABC dating show but then Weber broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss to later declare his love for Prewett on the "After the Final Rose" special.

Prewett faced intense criticism from Weber's family and ultimately she and the pilot split.

The Alabama native spoke to Fox News while promoting her participation in the World Vision Gift catalog about how faith has kept her grounded amid the pandemic as well as what she's looking for now in a relationship after the highs and lows of reality TV.

Fox News: How has your relationship with God gotten you through the pandemic?

Prewett: Faith isn't so much predicated on feeling or on circumstance... I think when we choose to believe in something bigger than ourselves, we're choosing to believe that component of life right through the highs and lows of life. And so for me, even the low moments, it doesn't shake that foundation. It just inspires me more. And so for me, during [the pandemic], it's really brought a lot into perspective... the things that matter, the things that I want to be spending my time on. We're not promised tomorrow. There's no guarantee of what this all is going to look like tomorrow or a year from now and so without any guarantee, how can I make today matter and how can I give back and add value to those people around me?

Fox News: How have you approached dating differently since appearing on 'The Bachelor?'

Prewett: I've always seen dating and I've seen relationships and I've seen marriage, I've seen all of it as as a partnership. And for me and my values and my perspectives and how I see life, you know, I'm looking for someone who's going to want to make me a better person and push me closer to God. So [I want to find] someone who can come alongside me and do that and they're chasing after God with all their heart and fulfilling their purpose [in life]. I think relationships are most powerful when it's two healthy individuals who share the same vision and who can really go after that vision together.

Fox News: Now that you've had time to reflect on the show, what is something that you've changed your mind about or you have a completely new perspective on?

Prewett: I would say that two of the biggest things that I learned from my time on the show is just how to stay true to yourself, no matter what environment or situation that you're in. I think we live in a world where a lot of people if you don't know who you are, others will try and tell you who you are. It's really important for you to be rooted and grounded and stay true no matter what's thrown your way.

I had that tested to the highest degree [on the show]. And secondly, I'm a part of something bigger than myself. This life isn't just about me and what I can get and what I can take from it, but rather what can I give and how can I make a difference and how can I add value? [The Bachelor] changed a lot for me and really brought a lot of things into perspective.