'The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams reflects on season in emotional post: 'Feeling extra grateful'

As the new season of "The Bachelorette" winds down, Tayshia Adams reflected on the experience in a long emotional post on social media.

The 30-year-old reality TV star said that she woke up "feeling extra grateful... for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months."

"Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you’ve watched my journey unfold," she captioned a photo of the beach in California.

"I’ll have to be the first one to admit that this whole reality tv thing isn’t easy. Being only human, sometimes all of this is taxing. The last couple weeks have been a rollercoaster to say the least!" Adams described.

She replaced Clare Crawley as the lead for Season 16 only two weeks into the show. "Watching the last few episodes, I’ve been reliving so much of what made this experience challenging. It’s like I’ve been going through elements of it all a second time around. That being said, at times the ranging emotions have taken a toll on me and other times brought me so much hope, cheer and joy, all in real time. But I genuinely gave it my all during the whole experience and will take something away from each of the men I had the opportunity to meet and connect with," she continued.

Adams then thanked her fans and supporters for all their "positive love and support" throughout her journey to find love. "I am excited for you to see where my heart leads me. While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter," she concluded.

Adams' three remaining men are Brendan Morais, Zac Clark, and Ivan Hall as they head in the Fantasy Suite dates. Last week, she sent home former Army Ranger Ben Smith.

She is only the second Black female lead on the series ever. The first was Rachel Lindsay during Season 13.

"Not only am I African American, but I am Mexican, and I’m going to have an opportunity to have a platform to relate to so many women who look like me," Adams told The Hollywood Reporter.

In January, Matt James is set to become the first Black male lead on "The Bachelor" Season 25.

"The Bachelorette" finale airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.