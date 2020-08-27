'Bachelorette' Season 16 gets premiere date, poster revealed

"The Bachelorette" is set to return to TV this fall on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Season 16, which stars Clare Crawley, will kick off with a two-hour episode, according to ABC.

However, rumor has it that Tayshia Adams, 29, will reportedly take over as Bachelorette after Crawley, 39, falls for one of her contestants early in the season.

The change was said to have occurred only two weeks into filming, and that Crawley didn't even want to continue after giving her first impression rose to contestant Dale Moss, according to previous reports.

Along with the announcement of the premiere on Thursday came a poster for the season featuring Crawley.

In the shot, Crawley holds a rose and leans against a wall as a man stretches a sock over his foot and lower leg.

"It's about time," the poster reads.

"Bachelor Nation, the wait is finally over! Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love as 'The Bachelorette' returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night," reads the release.

It continues: "Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of 'The Bachelor.' Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved."

The announcement concluded: "Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking."

No mention was made of any casting shake-ups and ABC did not address the rumors when reached by Fox News.

Crawley was announced as the latest "Bachelorette" in March and filming shut down early due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In July, it was revealed that 15 of the 32 male contestants had been cut from the show and were replaced with an additional 25.

Among the contestants is country music singer Granger Smith’s younger brother Tyler.