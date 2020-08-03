'Bachelorette' producers scrambling as Season 16 star Clare Crawley leaves show: report

The next season of "The Bachelorette" might be looking very different.

In an unprecedented move, Season 16 star Clare Crawley -- who just began filming her season after production was suspended for months due to the coronavirus pandemic -- has reportedly left the show.

According to reports from Deadline and Reality Steve, Crawley supposedly quit the ABC franchise after falling hard for contestant Dale Moss, a 31-year-old former NFL star from South Dakota.

Clare reportedly refused to come out of her room to film with the other remaining contestants after giving Moss the first impression rose.

Now, a Reddit Theory is claiming that ABC has re-cast "The Bachelorette" lead with Tayshia Adams, a former contestant from Season 23 of "The Bachelor" featuring Colton Underwood.

Reality Steve said in an Instagram Live that he's certain Adams is in La Quinta, Calif., filming.

“I’m really certain Tayshia is out in La Quinta right now. There’s no reason for Tayshia to be in La Quinta unless she’s being asked to film something. Which means that she would be the Bachelorette. So if you ask me if Tayshia is going to be the Bachelorette from this point forward, my answer would be yes," he revealed.

The rumors regarding the shakeup come days after it was reported by Us Weekly that producers contacted "backup" contestants to join the cast.

“Last weekend, producers reached out to backup ‘Bachelorette’ contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort],” an insider told Us Weekly on Friday. “When producers reached back out – out of the blue – it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

The dating competition series returned to filming last month and is planning on staying in one location for now and testing contestants/crew regularly to ensure everyone remains healthy.

A rep for the franchise didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.