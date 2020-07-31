‘Bachelorette’ producers contacted ‘backup’ contestants 2 weeks into filming Clare Crawley’s season: report

Clare Crawley has only been filming her season of the “Bachelorette” for two weeks but producers are already in scramble mode.

“Last weekend, producers reached out to backup ‘Bachelorette’ contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort],” an insider told Us Weekly on Friday. “When producers reached back out – out of the blue – it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

Crawley, 39, was due to begin filming “The Bachelorette” in March, but the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

Earlier this month, the hairdresser was given a new crop of men for Season 16 and the original group of 32 men, 15 men were cut from the initial casting and 25 men were added.

The outlet reported in June that production on the wildly popular dating show would commence in a single quarantined location as a safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

The insider maintained that the tea leaves point to a potential issue in production when the team is relegated to “calling backup contestants and asking them to come to La Quinta within 24 hours.”

Going into production, host and executive producer Chris Harrison said some contestants were reluctant to move forward with filming the season given the grave uncertainty the virus has presented.

“Are they going to be healthy enough? Are jobs going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it's naive to think that all of these guys are going to be able to come back and pick right back up where we left off," Harrison previously told Entertainment Tonight. "We are going to continue casting."

A rep for the network did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.