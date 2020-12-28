'Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe gives health update after testing positive for coronavirus

Kaitlyn Bristowe gave fans a health update after she and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, announced they tested positive for the coronavirus.

The "Bachelorette" stars revealed that they contracted the coronavirus ahead of the holiday season and began their quarantine and recovery. On Sunday, the celebrity took to her Instagram Story to share that, although they’re still doing OK, she’d lost her sense of taste and smell and remains quite fatigued.

"So, I've officially lost my taste and smell," she said in an Instagram Story video. "I don't know why I think I know how COVID works, because I don't. But, when I first got it, I was like, 'OK, no real symptoms.'"

"And then a few days went by and I was, 'Oh, OK, I just feel like I have a cold.' And then another day goes by and I've lost my smell and my taste," she continued. "It's just so unpredictable, and I think that's the scariest part about COVID — all of the unknown and the unpredictableness [sic] of it."

KAITLYN BRISTOWE SHARES FITNESS PROGRESS AHEAD OF 'DANCING WITH THE STARS': 'I'VE BEEN WORKING SO HARD'

The star went on to note that, although she’s in a state of discomfort, she’s trying to look on the bright side and remember that many people have it way worse right now.

"Again, trying to put things in perspective, I keep thinking about the people who were affected by the bomb that happened and all the first responders and small businesses that ruined… I’m trying to not… not have a little pity party over here," she said. "But just trying to keep you guys updated because a lot of people are asking how we’re feeling."

As for Tartick, Bristowe revealed that they’re both quite tired and even noted that he was asleep in a different room while she was recording her health update. However, she made it clear at the end of her video that they’re not experiencing any particularly scary symptoms, just discomfort.

Bristowe, 35, announced that they tested positive on Thursday alongside a photo of her and Tartick looking sad in front of their Christmas tree.

KAITLYN BRISTOWE BREAKS INTO TEARS AFTER 'TROLLS' SLAM HER APPEARANCE: 'IT GOT TO ME'

"Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year," she began in the caption. "We have Covid."

The reality star said that she and her beau thought they "were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over" to their home after quarantining. She said their guest is tested daily for work and had tested negative several times.

"The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day," said Bristowe. "Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves."

She continued: "We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The star concluded her post by sending well-wishes to "anyone who is sick or overcoming something," as well as to "health care workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months and months now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will be OK!!" she assured. "Be safe and happy holidays!!"

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.