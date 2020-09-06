Kaitlyn Bristowe breaks into tears after 'trolls' slam her appearance: 'It got to me'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is struggling ahead of her return to TV.

The 35-year-old former "Bachelorette" star will appear as a contestant on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars," and as the show's debut draws near, "trolls" have been commenting on Bristowe's appearance, leaving her in tears.

On Saturday, the star shared a photo of herself crying on her Instagram story.

KAITLYN BRISTOWE SHARES FITNESS PROGRESS AHEAD OF 'DANCING WITH THE STARS': 'I'VE BEEN WORKING SO HARD'

"I forget how mean people are when you go back on TV," she wrote over the image. "Just so many 'she looks so old and plastic' comments everywhere."

Bristowe added: "You win today trolls. It got to me."

While the comments certainly struck a chord with the reality star, Bristowe wasn't down for long as she explained in a video shared on her Instagram story not long after the initial message.

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner,” said Bristowe. “I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMSing so great combo. I felt my feelings, I got it out.”

KAITLYN BRISTOWE ACCEPTS INVITATION TO BE ON 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'

She said she shared her comment because she wanted to be transparent about her emotions.

“I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all," recounted the star. "Now, I’m going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what’s important in life.”

Things were looking up even more so on Sunday, as she revealed during a fan Q&A on her Instagram story.

When a fan asked if she was feeling any better, she said he was "MUCH better."

"My friends made me a board with nice messages on it and I sat and read them all, reminded myself of who's [sic] opinions matter, and I'm BACK," she wrote in response.

Bristowe's been preparing for her "DWTS" role in recent weeks and shared a photo on Instagram last month to show off her progress.

Alongside several pictures of herself, Bristowe said she had "been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her recent routine included "reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, [and] dry needling."

After putting in the hard work, Bristowe said she's "ready to dance."