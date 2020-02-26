Former 'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson speaks out after arrest for alleged domestic violence, robbery

Chad Johnson is sharing his side of the story.

The former "Bachelorette" star, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday to address his recent arrest for alleged domestic violence and robbery.

Johnson shared a video and offered his side of the story pertaining to an alleged altercation with Annalise Mishler.

'BACHELOR' AND 'BACHELORETTE' FRANCHISE COUPLES WHO ARE STILL TOGETHER

"Hey everyone, this is Chad Johnson and I want to take a second to talk to you about the current situation you've probably seen going on in the press with me arrested for robbery," he said.

"Me and my girlfriend [Mishler] broke up the other night and I was devastated. It was like losing my best friend," Johnson said. "So I did what I haven't done in two months and something that I promised I wouldn't do anymore and that was to drink alcohol."

Johnson said he stopped drinking because it had been an "issue" in his life, saying he doesn't "act right" when he consumes alcohol.

"So, I screwed up and I drank and I went over to talk to her," Johnson said, explaining that he and Mishler currently live in the same apartment complex, but different apartments. "I went over there and tried to talk things out and initially, we had worked things out and we were back together and everything was fine until she discovered that I had, in between us breaking up and me drinking, downloaded a dating app and I had started to receive messages on there."

After more arguing, Johnson said he went home before visiting Mishler the next day, again to "talk things out."

"I tried to talk things out and we still had the issues with the dating app and then she came over to my place and she kept recording me," said Johnson. "I was very down at the time, I was very upset and I just didn't want to be recorded, so I made a stupid decision and I grabbed her phone and I just threw it outside."

HANNAH BROWN SAYS SHE CAN'T JOIN DATING APP RAYA, HAS BEEN WAITLISTED 'FOR MONTHS'

Johnson then explained that when he visited Mishler to apologize, one of their neighbors called the police.

He continued, stating that in California, an arrest must be made for any domestic disturbance.

"I was taken to jail for that and while she was talking to [the police], she told them about how I had thrown her phone, so that was the robbery issue," Johnson said. "Now, there was never any domestic abuse of any kind. I have never laid hands on a woman any time in my entire life."

Johnson cited being "overprotective" toward his sister and his success in the Marine Corps as proof that he has not and would not inflict abuse on a woman.

"I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened whenever I took her phone, but I am a hundred percent confident any type of domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped," Johnson said. "There was never any type of domestic abuse at all, whatsoever."

Johnson apologized "for the entire situation" and offered an apology to anyone that was "trigged" by the news. He also apologized to Mishler.

"I'm working on myself to get better," said Johnson. "That's all I can do, is put my best foot forward and try to be a better person every day from here on out and make less mistakes in life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson was arrested early Monday morning after Mishler reported that he punched a hole in her wall in addition to being physical with her, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that officers found "visible red marks on [Mishler's] face" when they arrived.