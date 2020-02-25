Former 'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson arrested for domestic violence, robbery

"Bachelorette" alum Chad Johnson has been taken into custody for domestic violence and robbery, Fox News has confirmed.

"He was arrested for robbery with a domestic violence enhancement at 4:10 a.m.," a media spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News.

The former reality star, known for his appearance on JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette," was booked in a Los Angeles jail and his bail has been set at $100,000, police records show.

'BACHELOR' HOST CHRIS HARRISON SAYS SHOW MADE HIM A BETTER MAN, FATHER: 'I'M LESS OF A BLACK-AND-WHITE GUY'

Johnson, 32, was arrested following an encounter with Annalise Mishler, who called 911, law enforcement sources first told TMZ.

According to the outlet, Mishler alerted cops that a physical encounter occurred between her and Johnson on Sunday. She claimed the former ABC show contestant was drunk and punched a hole through her wall in addition to being physical with her.

Officers showed up to Mishler's on Monday and found her with "visible red marks on her face," sources told TMZ.

The outlet said Johnson's robbery charge is a result of Mishler's claim that he took her phone when she called 911. Mishler, a YouTube star, opened up about the encounter on her Instagram Story on Monday evening.

DID 'BACHELORETTE' STAR'S BROTHER ACCIDENTALLY REVEAL WHO JOJO PICKS?

"wow so many nice messages today. things escalated this morning and are being taken care of now. update soon maybe, im being guilted for sharing this/'ruining his life' and i know that's not true but it's still scary ya know," Mishler wrote, adding, "thank u all, literally every single message of hundreds has been nice (except one)."

TMZ is reporting that Mishler previously posted a series of videos putting Johnson's behavior on blast, including the alleged hole in the wall and of Johnson telling her to "f**king die."

CHAD JOHNSON TRASHES 'BACHELOR' FRANCHISE: MY TIME ON THE SHOWS 'SUCKED'

Johnson opened up about the arrest in an interview with TooFab on Monday and said it was due to a "big relapse."

"I don't remember actually seeing her," he continued. "I drank to the point where I didn't even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story's word that I was there."

"I screwed up 1000 percent," he added. "You can't take that kind of stuff back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson concluded with an apology: "I'm super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend's story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen. I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions."