'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' franchise couples who are still together

"The Bachelor" premiered 18 years ago and spawned a series of spinoffs including "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." While many fans tune in every Monday night for the drama, the jet-setting dates and the tears, they also watch for the love journey.

While the majority of single leads don't end up with their final person, once in a while the stars do align. Finding love on a reality TV show? What are the chances?

Check out all the couples below who actually made it work:

1. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

For fans of the series, it was no surprise Underwood chose Randolph at the end -- even after his iconic fence jump and her almost leaving the show.

Underwood was featured as the lead on Season 23 of "The Bachelor," and their chemistry was evident from the first episode. But their TV love story didn't end in an engagement. Instead, they're dating in the "real world" and getting to know one another.

Randolph explained why she isn't in a rush for Underwood to put a ring on it.

“I feel like people are later and later waiting to get married or engaged. It’s fine. And your 20s are kind of a tumultuous time… is that the right word? And I think when you make that decision you want to be ready to make it and so it’s fine to take your time,” she said on the "I Suck At Life” podcast.

2. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

This couple met on Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette." Rodgers (estranged brother of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers) was her finale pick and the two became engaged in 2016. They have set a wedding date for sometime in 2020 and are currently busy planning their big day.

"The reason why our engagement is long is because we're enjoying this really great place that we're in and loving life together," Fletcher explained back in 2018.

3. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

This controversial couple made waves in Bachelor Nation during Season 22 of "The Bachelor" when he first picked Becca Kufrin in the finale episode only to later change his mind and break up with her on camera.

Luyendyk confessed he had stronger feelings for runner-up Burnham and was going to pursue a relationship with her. He proposed to Burnham on ABC's "Bachelor's After the Final Rose" special and they wed in January 2019 in Hawaii.

They welcomed a daughter, Alessi, a few months later.

4. Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen

Kufrin was a no-brainer for "Bachelorette" after her Arie debacle. She began her journey to find love on Season 14 and became engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on the finale. They're currently living in Los Angeles and waiting on planning their wedding.

"I went on the show to find somebody to get engaged to eventually get married, so I understand that that's why people always ask and they're interested… If post a picture of Garrett and I, the only comments I feel like we get are, ‘Oh, my gosh, have babies right now.' Or, ‘Oh, my gosh, when's the wedding?' There's more to our relationship than that, but again, it's because we put ourselves out there in that regard," Kufron told Rachel Lindsay on her podcast, E! News reported.

5. Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Unglert and Miller-Keyes met during Season 6 of "Bachelor in Paradise" and are currently still dating and traveling around the world, vlogging about their experiences.

Miller-Keyes was featured on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" and Unglert is from Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette."

6. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Godwin and Barbour just celebrated their love with an engagement party. The couple also met on "Bachelor In Paradise" and got engaged at the end of Season 6 in September 2019.

Godwin appeared on Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" and Barbour began his reality TV career on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette."

“Communication has been the most important part from beginning to end,” Godwin told Elite Daily, referencing what she works on in her relationship. “And in any relationship, just focusing on expressing how you feel, and if that's good things, that's good. And if it's not so good things, then it's also good to talk about those too."

7. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

They originally met on "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 2, and Iaconetti fell for Haibon immediately -- but the feelings weren't mutual. Summer 2016 rolls around and they are back on "BIP," but Haibon is dating someone else.

Then in Winter 2018, Iaconetti began dating Kevin Wendt until Haibon admitted his feelings to her.

They revealed they were dating in a 44-minute YouTube video about their love story. He later popped the question in Summer 2018 and they got married in August 2019.

8. Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

Wendt and Loch fell in love on Season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise" and he proposed during Summer 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Wendt was a contestant on the first season of "The Bachelor Canada" and Loch was a contestant on the 21st season of "The Bachelor."

“I see her more as my family than any kind of girlfriend, and I just knew I couldn’t ever let her go," Wendt told People magazine. “I forget that we met on a TV show, because now it’s just my real life."

9. Rachel Lindsay and Brian Abasolo

The "Bachelorette" star picked Abasolo on the finale of Season 13 and they married in 2019.

In October, they told Us Weekly they are eager to start a family.

“We hope [to have kids] sooner rather than later,” Lindsay said. “We’re not preventing it, but if we’re planning, in the next year.”

10. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

This pair met on the spinoff series "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2018 and is currently engaged.

11. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Roper and Tolbert also met on "BIP" Season 2 and have two kids together. They married in January 2016 in a televised wedding.

"Happy 4th Anniversary, my love!" she wrote on social media. "Feels like it was yesterday we said our vows, but also like an eternity ago. Lol 😝 Life gets crazy sometimes (do we even remember what life was like before stacks of diapers, deciphering toddler emotions and bedtimes that need 100 stories first?? 😂), but I wouldn’t want to go through this hand-in-hand with anyone but you. I would choose you 1000 times over. I love you so much, @tanner.tolbert! Thanks for being my best friend and here’s to growing old together!"

12. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Lowe proposed to Giudici on the 17th season on "The Bachelor" in 2013. They married in 2015 and now have three kids together: two sons and a daughter.

"In my opinion, I think that I found someone who, one, she just genuinely loved me with everything that she had but two, we both committed," Lowe explained of why their marriage works, according to E! News. "And I give a lot of credit to Catherine because Catherine had to leave her hometown of Seattle, leave her job, leave her friends and basically start a new life with me. But she committed to love me and to work on our relationship and she continued to work after we were married in our marriage to be the best wife she possibly could be, which isn't always easy after making all those sacrifices."

13. Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Hartsock and Siegfried have two sons and have been married since 2015. They met on the ninth season of "The Bachelorette," which premiered in May 2013.

“I’ve never in my life met anyone like Chris,” Hartsock said about Siegfried on the show. “I just feel so lucky to be that person that is receiving his love, because I’ve never felt anyone has loved me as much as I have loved them. It’s hard, because I feel guilty. Like, how could I not have loved him from the beginning?”

14. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

The couple met on "The Bachelorette" and tied the knot in December 2012. Now they have two kids but in December 2019, J.P. revealed on Good Morning America that he's been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is a rare neurological disorder that can lead to paralysis.

He's currently recovering and has been improving with physical therapy.

“My physical therapist said that I’m very, very lucky that I’m able to do things three weeks later that I shouldn’t be able to do, which is all incredible. My fine motor skills are virtually all back," he said.

15. Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Mesnick and Malaney have been married since 2010. The couple met on Season 13 of "The Bachelor." He proposed to her on the show's finale in 2009. They live in Seattle with their two kids.

16. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Rehn and Sutter married in 2003 after meeting and falling in love on the first season of "The Bachelorette." They currently live in Colorado with their two kids, Max and Blakesley.

"You have to put in the time and effort and energy that you do into everything else in your life," Sutter said on the Today show about working on their relationship. "And I feel like [Ryan and I] do that. We've had our bumps in the road, just like anyone else, but it's really about staying focused on each other and dedicating time to each other."