'Bachelor' Peter Weber's exes Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett meet up for 'date night'

Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett had a “date night” on Tuesday night that included a picnic at sunset, homemade baked goods, and late-night cuddles.

“Bachelor” Peter Weber’s exes have become really good friends since his season ended in March and both were left brokenhearted.

“On a date...kinda nervous,” Prewett, 24, captioned a photo of her and Sluss, also 24, atop a mountain having a picnic while the sun went down.

The two women both wore similar outfits and matching face masks.

“Such a special night!” Sluss commented on Prewett’s post.

Sluss posted similar pictures of her and Prewett and captioned the post, “Quarantine really has been testing how creative I can get with being spontaneous🤣 I love finding new spots to enjoy a picnic & sunset... especially with this cutie as my date.”

She also shared a video on her Instagram Story as she said, “Date night! Guess who I'm with?” before she panned to Prewett.

Following their picnic, Sluss revealed they were making homemade desserts together.

“Nite time cuddles & cookies... And more desserts to come,” Sluss captioned one photo of Prewett posing in front of the TV.

Sluss and Prewett both had rocky relationships with Weber, 28.

The pilot proposed to Sluss during the finale rose ceremony on “The Bachelor,” but he ended the engagement a month later because he still had feelings for Prewett.

Weber and Prewett tried to give their relationship another shot. Two days after the live portion of the finale, they announced that they broke up.

The California native later started dating another one of his former contestants: Kelley Flanagan. They moved in together in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and confirmed their relationship in April.

Weber’s exes Prewett and Sluss rekindled their friendship shortly after the finale.

Prewett opened up about their friendship in June during the airing of Weber’s season on “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons -- Ever!”

"We have, you know, just a deep connection that we made on the show and that's continued on after the show,” she said.