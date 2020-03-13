'Bachelor' stars Peter Weber, Madison Prewett split 2 days after finale

That was fast.

"Bachelor" star Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have split two days following Tuesday's emotional "After the Final Rose" finale, where the pair reunited after Weber parted ways with fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts to confirm the split on Thursday.

‘BACHELORETTE’ FANS FUMING AT CLARE CRAWLEY’S CASTING AS NEW LEADING LADY

"Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further," Weber, 28, revealed in a lengthy caption. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

He added: "I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me," Weber captioned a lengthy post.

ABC EXEC RESPONDS TO RUMORS 'BACHELOR' STAR PETER WEBER ENDS UP WITH PRODUCER

"Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward."

Prewett, 23, told her Instagram followers that she was "so incredibly thankful for this amazing journey," adding that she's now "stronger" than she was heading into the season.

"As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him," she wrote under a photo of the two smiling.

'BACHELOR' CONTESTANT TELLS PETER WEBER ANOTHER FEMALE IS 'DRINKING EXCESSIVELY' AFTER 'MENTAL BREAKDOWN'

"I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan," she added.

Weber also had a message for Sluss, 23, who called out Weber during Monday's part one finale for proposing to her while being in love with the runner-up.

"Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best," Weber's caption continued.

However, the love triangle wasn't the only drama that took center stage during this week's two-part finale. Weber's mom, Barb, came under fire by Bachelor Nation when she voiced her distaste for Prewett on live television.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Show host Chris Harrison was also dismayed, revealing that he has "never felt more uncomfortable" during a series finale.

“I knew Hannah and [Weber] had broken up and he was going to try with Madison. I wasn't sure how that was going to resolve itself,” said Harrison. “What I did not see coming was Barb… I didn’t think she would go to that level, and I knew she wouldn’t be happy with the Madison thing."