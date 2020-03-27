'Bachelor' star Hannah Ann Sluss deletes all photos of ex Peter Weber on social media

Hannah Ann Sluss is moving on with her life.

The former "Bachelor" star, 23, who was briefly engaged to the franchise's lead Peter Weber, has deleted all photos of her ex-fiance from her social media account.

The reality TV star instead posted a photo of herself sitting on moving boxes. Her caption focused on forgiveness.

"Forgiveness Moves You Forward - When we are hurting, it's easy to believe the lie that holding resentment is our only and best option," Sluss wrote.

'BACHELOR' STARS PETER WEBER, MADISON PREWETT SPLIT 2 DAYS AFTER FINALE

"Forgiveness is a choice, and most often times, a daily choice," she added. "For me, asking God to help me forgive has freed me to be present, vulnerable, and to trust again. Whatever you're facing, I encourage you to trust God, ask Him to help you forgive and to find purpose in the midst of your circumstance."

Sluss could be alluding to her former relationship with Weber. After he proposed, the pilot admitted that he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

But Weber's mother, Barbara Weber, didn't approve of his decision and opposed pursuing a relationship with Prewett. Their relationship only lasted a few days.

'BACHELOR' EXEC COMMENTS ON PETER WEBER'S MOM'S CONTROVERSIAL BEHAVIOR

Sluss told off Weber on the live finale show. She confronted him and said: “You told me things that kept me with you. Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more than anything we had met outside of reality TV. How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto.”

"If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” Sluss added.

Meanwhile, Sluss is back on the dating market and told Nick Viall on his podcast that she's excited about one person in particular, but wouldn't name them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She hinted: “He’s someone that’s been really nice, and I’m excited to get to know more. It’s weird because, like, when I’m actually liking someone now, not the whole world knows about it. Like, it’s nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail.”