'Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

Colton Underwood has tested positive for coronavirus, the reality star said on social media on Friday.

"I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week," he wrote on Instagram. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today.

"For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine ... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all," Underwood added.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The 28-year-old, who appeared on Season 23 of "The Bachelor," also shared a one-minute video of himself.

“... I want to let you guys know: I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today, and they are positive,” he said in the clip.

‘THE BACHELOR’ STAR PETER WEBER SAYS HIS FORMER AIRLINE IS ‘CEASING OPERATIONS’ AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Underwood went on to say that the novel virus has him "exhausted."

“It’s been kicking my a--, just to put it very bluntly,” he said. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted, so I guess the reason I'm sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay at home, do your part take care of yourselves, take care of one another."

Underwood noted that he's "doing okay" and that he's currently at girlfriend Cassie Randolph's family's house in Huntington Beach, Calif.

“... So I’m fortunate to have them," he said. "Unfortunately that means we’re all in this together, at this point. So we’ll keep you posted, but we’re in good spirits."

MOVIES BEING RELEASED EARLY ON DEMAND AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

On Twitter, Underwood expanded on his symptoms, telling his social media followers: "For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough.

"Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed," he added.

Underwood's Bachelor Nation family, including host Chris Harrison, immediately flooded the reality star's comments with well-wishes.

"Sorry to hear this brother. Praying for you. Get better!" wrote Harrison.

Jason Tartick commented, "Thinking about you man, get well brotha."

Ashley Iaconetti said: "Awww Colton I'm so sorry! Thinking of you! Thank you for sharing and keep us updated if you feel up to it. Hope you get well quickly!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Get well brother!" Jared Haibon wrote.

Underwood is one of several celebrities to contract COVID-19, including Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.