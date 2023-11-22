Axl Rose accused of violent sexual assault by former model in 1989: lawsuit

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC INFORMATION

Axl Rose was accused of sexual assault and battery by model Sheila Kennedy in a New York state lawsuit filed Wednesday, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The Guns N' Roses lead singer used his "fame, status, and power as a celebrity and performer in the music industry to gain access to manipulate, control, and violently sexually assault Kennedy."

"Simply put, this incident never happened. Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires," Rose's lawyer, Alan S. Gutman, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today.

"Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favor."

Kennedy's claim was filed the day before the New York Adult Survivors Act expired, which allowed sexual assault survivors to file lawsuits against alleged abusers after the statute of limitations runs out.

Kennedy's representative, Dr. Ann Olivarius, Chair of the Executive Committee at McAllister Olivarius, told Fox News Digital, "We expect that Sheila Kennedy’s decision to file this suit will be an important turning point for the music industry. Her account is unfortunately all too typical of a culture of violence and sexual misconduct that has been allowed to exist in plain sight for decades.

"It’s not just individual musicians stepping out of line, but an industrial system of enabling them and then covering up their misconduct and crimes, silencing survivors and normalizing sexual assault. We hope Sheila’s bravery helps other victims find their voice."

Kennedy, a former Penthouse "Pet of the Year," claimed Rose assaulted her in a hotel room shortly after they met at a nightclub in 1989.

Rose — whose full name is William Bruce Rose, Jr. — allegedly invited Kennedy back to his hotel room for a party with his friend, David Andrew "Riki" Rachtman, but wouldn't allow Kennedy's friend because she wasn't "hot enough" for his taste, per docs.

"Kennedy apologized to her friend and joined Rose, Rachtman, and another model, invited by Rachtman, to go from the nightclub to Rose’s luxury suite at a hotel on Central Park West," the complaint stated.

Once at the hotel room, additional acquaintances joined the party, and "Rose provided cocaine, champagne, and alcohol to his guests in the suite."

"The party was in full swing and there were many people in the suite. Eventually, Rose told Rachtman to clear the suite of everyone except Kennedy and the other model, and Rachtman did so," docs said. Kennedy became "uncomfortable" witnessing Rose having "sex with the other model."

"Rose was aggressive in a way that appeared painful for the model. The encounter quickly became not just uncomfortable but disturbing," the complaint said. Rachtman and Kennedy went down the hallway into a back bedroom to talk when, suddenly, she claimed to have heard "objects being thrown and the sound of glass shattering." She also claimed to hear Rose screaming at the other model, and was warned by Rachtman, "It's going to get bad."

Kennedy then allegedly heard Rose "storming down the hallway" toward them, and upon seeing Kennedy, Rose screamed at her, "What the f--k are you doing here?" She claimed Rose grabbed her by her robe and "knocked her to the floor in the hallway."

"While Kennedy was still on the ground, Rose grabbed her by the hair and dragged her across the suite back to his bedroom," the lawsuit stated. "This was very painful for Kennedy and caused her knees to bleed from scraping on the rug."

Rose allegedly "tied Kennedy's hands behind her back" with pantyhose nearby and then "sexually assaulted Kennedy." The lawsuit stated, "Rose’s sexual abuse of Kennedy had lifelong emotional, physical, psychological, and financial impacts on Kennedy’s life."

Kennedy claimed she was "diagnosed with anxiety and depression" due to the assault. She also said her career has suffered.

"Rose’s sexual assault has caused Kennedy issues with physical and emotional intimacy. Kennedy’s ability to trust men, form healthy relationships, and participate in trusting and safe sexual encounters was irreversibly impacted."