Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall granted restraining order against bandmate John Oates

A judge granted Daryl Hall a temporary restraining order against his bandmate John Oates on Nov. 17, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The legal battle began on Nov. 16 when Hall sued Oates in Nashville, according to the court docket. The lawsuit is sealed by court order, but is listed under the category of contract/debt. The temporary restraining order was granted

The two men formed the pop rock band Hall & Oates in the 1970s and while they've never officially broken up, both Hall and Oates have embarked on solo careers in recent years.

Representatives for neither Hall nor Oates responded to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

It's unclear what the two musicians are exactly fighting over, but Hall made the separation between him and Oates apparent in a previous interview.

"You think John Oates is my partner?… He’s my business partner," Hall said during an appearance on Bill Maher’s "Club Random" podcast in 2022. "He’s not my creative partner."

"John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me."

Hall used the example of the band's song "Kiss on My List" to prove how separate the two were. While Oates is listed as a co-producer on the track, he is not listed as a songwriter.

"I did all those [harmonies]," Hall said. "That’s all me."

Hall & Oates released their debut album "Whole Oats" in 1972. Since their start, they have put out 18 studio albums and six number one singles. Some of Hall & Oates' biggest hits include "Rich Girl," "Maneater" and "You Make My Dreams."

The two toured together as recently as October 2022, according to Variety.

