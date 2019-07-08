Avril Lavigne angers Christian fans with new song about the devil: 'You need Jesus'

Avril Lavigne, known for falling in love with a "Sk8er Boi," is now catching flack for a song about falling in love with the devil.

"I Fell In Love With the Devil," the fourth single off of her new album out last month, seems to be more about a toxic relationship than actually declaring her love for Satan -- but Christian fans are not happy.

AVRIL LAVIGNE RESPONDS TO THE CONSPIRACY RUMORS THAT SHE DIED AND WAS REPLACED WITH A BODY DOUBLE

"I fell in love with the devil. Someone send me an angel," Lavigne sings, adding "please save me from this hell...it's killing me."

The "Complicated" singer posted an image on Saturday of her in the woods wearing black and holding a crucifix, harkening back to her emo look.

LEANN RIMES' NEW FAITH-INSPIRED TATTOO CAUSES CONTROVERSY AMONG FANS

"You need Jesus," one commenter wrote, referencing her first single from the album "Head Above Water," which references reaching out to God. "God saved you and blessed you with another opportunity to choose. Now you have this crap?"

‘BREAKTHROUGH’ CLIP: FILMING WHEN ‘MIRACLE’ BOY COMES BACK TO LIFE ‘GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS’

She added: "Get your soul right with Jesus. Only one who can save you, yet you hold his cross and blaspheme his name? I pray for your salvation."

Another said: "Are u Christian? Or you are mocking of (sic) Jesus?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others said they were unfollowing her, but most of her fans expressed love for the new song and look.