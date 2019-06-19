LeAnn Rimes' new faith-inspired tattoo causes controversy among fans

LeAnn Rimes got some new simple faith-based ink. But the country singer's new "tiny tattoo" caused a bit of a stir among her fans online.

LEANN RIMES, EDDIE CIBRIAN CELEBRATE 'AWKWARD' EASTER WITH BRANDI GLANVILLE

Rimes, who rose to stardom at just 13 years old and is now 36, is no stranger to controversy, but this is a new one. She got "god's work" tattooed in cursive on her arm, all in lowercase, a recent trend among celebrities getting minimalist tattoos. And it isn't her first one. She has 10, but they're all pretty small, including her husband Eddie Cibrian's first initial on her ring finger.

But her new ink, done by tattoo artist Daniel Winter, who goes by Winter Stone, came under fire after Rimes posted about it on Instagram.

"God should be capitalized," one fan wrote. Another added: "It's God. Not god. FYI."

“I luv it but God is GOD! God should have a capital G,” another added.

AFTER NAVY SEAL HIT 'ROCK BOTTOM,' THE 'TRANSFORMERS' STAR DID THIS AND EVERYTHING CHANGED

While the singer-songwriter didn't respond directly to the controversy, she gave a black heart emoji to one of the comments supporting her.

"Some are pointing out to LeAnn that God is spelled with a capital G, not a small g. Although there is one Truth, remember everyone’s interpretation of the truth is different. In everyone’s mind theirs is the real truth. That’s how the brain works," @citygenesis wrote. "We connect to information that make us feel good, and it is assimilated into our belief system."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The user added: "Remember everyone’s journey is different. If you’re a believer like me, remember how you went from doubt, to belief, to faith. Remember everyone’s belief system is not like yours. Btw, I’m sure LeAnn knows the difference between God & god and she wrote it exactly how she wanted to, in how it's meaningful to her."