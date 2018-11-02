Avril Lavigne responds to the conspiracy theory that she died and was replaced with a body double

Rockstar Avril Lavigne has finally addressed the conspiracy theory rumors that she died and was replaced by a doppelganger.

On Wednesday, the singer who is known for early millennium hits such as "Sk8er Boi" and "Complicated," confirmed the fact that she is not alive, but she also wasn't replaced with a look-a-like body double to distract paparazzi during her five-year hiatus away from the spotlight.

In an interview with Australia's KISS 1065, the singer was asked, "Did you laugh at the rumors that went around where you no longer exist and there's a clone of you?"

To which the 34-year-old replied, "Yeah, some people think that I'm not the real me, which is so weird! Like, why would they even think that?"

The rumors of Lavigne's supposed death appeared after her grandfather died in 2003. The singer, who was reportedly very close to her grandfather, took the death pretty hard leading some conspiracy theorists to believe that she took her own life. Following Lavigne's supposed death, seeing that at the time, she was at the peak of her celebrity, an Avril Lavigne doppelganger was allegedly hired to distract the paparazzi.

The Lavigne replacement was said to be a girl named Melissa Vandella.

According to E! News, the wild fan theory originated in Brazil but took on a life of its own thanks to social media. Fans went as far as to say that the singer's change in style over time and cryptic song lyrics suggested that the real Lavigne is in fact dead. But in 2017, the theory took a turn when a user pointed out "evidence" suggesting that Vandella was not the real Avril Lavigne.

In 2014, the "Complicated" singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Lavigne revealed to fans that she had been battling the disease in her more recent years, which contributed to her time away from the spotlight. In 2017, the singer thanked fans for their support in a tweet which read, “To my fans, I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!”

She added: “You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver! I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril.”

And despite the conspiracy, Lavigne has released a new single, "Head Above Water," her first song in five years.