Authorities arrest 2 targeting Lady Gaga's Brazil concert with alleged bomb plot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Brazil said two people were arrested in connection to an alleged bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga's concert Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

Lady Gaga performed for a crowd of over two million people at Copacabana Beach as part of her world tour after releasing her latest album "Mayhem." However, police now say arrests were made in the hours before she took the stage.

"We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning," a spokesperson for the pop star told Fox News Digital. "Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks."

"Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place."

TAYLOR SWIFT AUSTRIA CONCERTS CANCELED AFTER TERROR PLOT ARRESTS

Rio de Janeiro's state police and Brazil's Justice Ministry presented the bare outlines of a plot that they said involved a group that promoted hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community, among others, and had planned to detonate homemade explosive devices at the event.

One of the men arrested was described as the group's leader in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul on illegal weapons possession charges. A teenager was arrested in Rio on child pornography charges. Police did not elaborate on their exact roles in the plot or on how the group came to target Lady Gaga’s free concert.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A series of raids conducted on 15 suspects' homes ended in the confiscation of electronics and phones, according to The Associated Press. However, the authorities did not mention any weapons or explosive devices.

Police said nothing about the alleged plot at the time in an effort to "avoid panic" and "the distortion of information."

In the past, organizers canceled concerts when bomb threats were involved. A handful of Taylor Swift concerts in Austria were canceled in August after an alleged terror plot was revealed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lady Gaga expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform in Brazil after taking the open-air stage.

"Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil," she wrote. "The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you."

"An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world – I know I can’t, but I can say this – if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard."

"You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights – you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.