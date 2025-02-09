Super Bowl LIX: Lady Gaga performs for first responders in New Orleans

Lady Gaga performed in honor of first responders ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The pop star was introduced by Michael Strahan and Tom Brady.

"This year began with a terror attack that tried to shatter its spirit," Strahan said.

TAYLOR SWIFT ARRIVES AT SUPER BOWL LIX TO SUPPORT BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE

"But the resilience of New Orleans is matched by the resolve of our country," Brady added. "When tragedy strikes, we don't break. We come together. We rise above and never let evil win."

"As we get ready for sports' biggest day, we gather together with heavy hearts for our family and friends from North Carolina to Los Angeles, from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, whose last few months have left us relying on each other in ways we'd never imagined," Strahan added.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

"But in moments when heads are down and hope feels lost, something powerful always rises – the American spirit of courage, generosity and unity," Brady concluded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lady Gaga performed "Hold My Hand." She wore white and accessorized with a large, white hat.

She sang in the middle of Bourbon Street while playing the piano.

First responders attended the performance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fourteen people were killed and dozens more injured in the early hours of New Year's Day after a truck-ramming attack inspired by an Islamic State group occurred on New Orleans' most popular nightlife street.

NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier said Wednesday there will be heightened security measures around the game.

"I think the most important thing is, very clear and unequivocal, saying without hesitation, that we are really confident in our security plan going into the Super Bowl," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.