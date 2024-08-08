Taylor Swift terror plot: Suspect who pledged allegiance to ISIS had chemical substances, devices at home

One of the suspects arrested in an alleged plot to attack now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Austria this week had chemical substances and technical devices at his home, officials have revealed.

That individual, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, was "clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels," Austrian security officials said Thursday.

They added that investigators found ISIS and Al Qaeda materials at the home of the second suspect linked to the foiled plot – a 17-year-old Austrian with Turkish and Croatian roots.

Together, officials allege the two young men wanted to kill as many people as possible using knives or self-made explosives outside Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, where Swift was set to perform a trio of sold-out shows starting today drawing an estimated crowd of 170,000. The stadium now sits empty as the shows have been canceled.

"The situation surrounding the apparently planned terrorist attack in Vienna was very serious," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer wrote on X Wednesday, but added that "the threat was recognized early, combated and a tragedy prevented.

"Many thanks to the emergency services who are currently investigating at full speed. We live in a time in which violent means are being used to attack our western way of life," he also said. "Islamist terrorism threatens security and freedom in many western countries."

No other suspects are being sought after the two were arrested, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said Thursday in Vienna.

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s Interior Ministry, told public broadcaster ORF on Thursday that the 19-year-old suspect had uploaded an oath of allegiance to ISIS on an internet account a few weeks ago.

The 17-year-old suspect, meanwhile, was arrested by special police forces near the stadium where the concerts were supposed to take place.

He was employed a few days ago by a facility company providing services at the venue during the concerts, The Associated Press cited Austrian security officials as saying. Investigators revealed they found extensive material related to the Islamic State group and Al Qaeda at his home.

Event organizer Barracuda Music shared on Instagram that "we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety."

Swift's website shared that all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.

"Taylor Swift, the Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials' confirmation of planned terrorist attack," Barracuda wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety."

