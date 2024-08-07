Taylor Swift Austria concerts canceled after terror plot arrests

Taylor Swift's concerts in Austria were canceled after two men were arrested for allegedly plotting terror attacks on her shows in Vienna.

The "Cruel Summer" singer was scheduled to perform Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her "Eras Tour" at Ernst Happel Stadium.

Event organizer Barracuda Music shared on Instagram that "we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety."

Swift's website shared that all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.

"Taylor Swift, the Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack," Barracuda wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety."

A large police operation was conducted early Wednesday in Ternitz, a town of about 15,000 people in the Neunkirchen district of Lower Austria, according to the Austrian daily newspaper Der Standard and The Associated Press.

A man was taken into custody, and special forces conducted a search of his home spanning several hours, police spokesman Johann Baumschlager told the newspaper. He added that several nearby houses and a section of a retirement home needed to be evacuated, and some roads were closed as a result. Investigators are analyzing several chemical substances seized at the suspect’s home.

Investigators believe one of the suspects had become radicalized online and had sworn an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State (ISIS), Der Standard reported.

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, General Director of Public Security Franz Ruf, joined by Vienna State Police President Gerhard Pürstl, reportedly confirmed a 19-year-old "Austrian citizen" was arrested in Ternitz that morning, while a second man was arrested in Vienna in the afternoon.

Kronen Zeitung, another Austrian newspaper, described one of the suspects as an Austrian with North Macedonian roots who lived with his family in Ternitz.

The report said the two men carried out "specific preparatory actions for a terrorist attack," and the 19-year-old specifically was aiming to target the Swift concerts.

The concert cancelations came hours after authorities said security measures for Swift's shows would be stepped up.

Swift is scheduled to perform in London next week to close out the European leg of the "Eras Tour" for a three-month break before she resumes her shows in Toronto.