Asia Argento is ‘stronger than before’ in bikini snap as she flexes toned figure in return to social media

Asia Argento is making her presence felt once again.

The Italian actress, 43, made an emphatic return from a social media hiatus on Wednesday to send a message to her followers. Argento shared a photo of herself standing oceanside atop a rock cliff – a large, lively smile sprawled across her face. In the image, the workout warrior is seen flexing her muscles as she debuts a new blond look and showcases her bronze, tattooed figure.

“I’m back, stronger than before!” Argento wrote in the Italian caption of the power pose along with a series of hashtags. “#Harder #Better #Faster #Stronger #SheNeverLostHerHardcore,” wrote the actress.

Argento’s post was a stout return for the performer, who hadn’t posted to Instagram since May and deleted her Twitter profile altogether. By many accounts, Argento has had a turbulent past couple of years.

ROSE MCGOWAN TELLS ASIA ARGENTO: 'BE THE PERSON YOU WISH HARVEY COULD HAVE BEEN'

The director was an earlier accuser of film executive Harvey Weinstein, claiming the bigwig sexually assaulted her in the early ‘90s, when one of Weinstein’s producers allegedly invited her to a corporate Miramax party at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc on the French Riviera, according to the New Yorker.

Argento claimed the party she was invited to had only one attendee – Weinstein. The actress claimed the studio head praised her work and excused himself from the room, only to return “wearing a robe and holding a bottle of lotion.”

ASIA ARGENTO REPORTEDLY WON'T PAY SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER THE REST OF $380G

Argento was then faced with publicly mourning the death of her boyfriend, celebrated American chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain killed himself in his France hotel room in June 2018. He was 61.

Shortly after Bourdain’s death, it was Argento who would face sexual assault allegations after the New York Times exposed that Argento paid $380,000 in hush money to former child actor Jimmy Bennett, who played Argento’s son in the 2004 film, “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things,” and claimed Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

ASIA ARGENTO SAYS SHE AND ANTHONY BOURDAIN CHEATED ON EACH OTHER IN TEARFUL INTERVIEW

Argento vehemently denied Bennett’s allegations to the outlet.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt having read the news that is absolutely false,” she said. “I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.”

Argento described her relationship with Bennett – who was 7-years-old when he was cast as in “The Heart” – as a “friendship only.”

As a result of the accusation levied against her, Argento lost her gig as a judge on “X Factor Italy” last year. She remained relatively quiet until Wednesday.