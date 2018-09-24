Jimmy Bennett, who accused Asia Argento of sexual assault, pressed on allegations

Jimmy Bennett, the actor who accused Asia Argento of sexual assault, was pressed about his claims Sunday in Italy in his first televised interview.

Bennett faced questions from La 7’s Massimo Gilletti about the allegations levied against Argento, who has denied the accusations.

Bennett accused Argento of setting up a sexual encounter with him in California in 2013, when he was 17 – below the state's age of consent – and she was 37. (The legal age of consent in California is 18.)

The former child star recalled the experience in the interview with Gilletti and accused Argento – who had worked with him 10 years earlier on the 2004 film “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things," when he was 7 years old – of starting the whole thing, according to The Daily Beast.

“She started kissing me longer and longer... and it started to feel to me that it was less of just a friendly thing and more of something she was trying to push or explore,” he said. “It turned into her placing her hands on me and following that was when she pushed me onto the bed and took my pants off.”

Asked if whether the encounter was “complete,” Bennett said it was.

“The power that she had over the situation made me feel powerless in a way,” he said.

Even with Bennett going into every tiny detail to Gilletti, the host didn’t seem to feel like the story was compelling enough, according to The Daily Beast.

“It’s difficult to believe a woman can rape a man, an act of sex that is complete cannot be rape surely,” Gilletti said before Bennett’s lawyer Gordon Sattro intervened.

Gilletti pressed further after he showed the picture of Bennett and Argento in bed presumably after they had sex.

“I’m sorry, but you don’t seem upset, you don’t seem in this picture to be traumatized,” Gilletti said. “You don’t look here like someone who was afraid.”

Argento has denied Bennett’s allegations.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett,” she said in a statement last month.