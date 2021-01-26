TikTok fashion trend inspired by ‘Bridgerton’ brings historical subcultures to mainstream

Netflix’s hit series "Bridgerton" has inspired TikTok fashionistas.

The fictional period drama produced by award-winning screenwriter Shonda Rhymes and her new production company Shondaland, has been a top-streaming show since its Christmas Day debut. And now the series has given life to a fashion subculture known as "regencycore."

Named after the Regency era the "Bridgerton" show and novels are based on, regencycore takes inspiration from the historical fashion that was popular in Great Britain and Ireland in the early 1800s. The time period was heavily influenced by classical Greco-Roman styles, according to Study.com’s visual art and design instructor Anne Butler.

TikTok, which has been a creative outlet for whimsical cosplayers and content creators, has seen an influx of regencycore-related videos in recent weeks.

In fact, the hashtag #regencycore has racked up more than 728,500 views as of Tuesday. Dozens of TikTokers have shared their "Bridgerton" or Regency-inspired outfits and style challenges.

The rising regencycore fashion trend is a branch of the more popular royaltycore and princesscore subcultures, which are highly inspired by Western European fashion worn by royalty in the Arthurian times and Tudor period. Other creatives even blend the niched looks with well-known fairy tales or Disney characters.

On TikTok, the hashtags #royaltycore and #princesscore have 8.3 million and 19.7 million views, respectively.

Online searches for the three fashion subcultures peaked between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12, according to Google Trends data.

Interestingly, fashionable teens and young adults appear to be more fascinated with cottagecore, a trend that is inspired by early agricultural life in the western world.

The #cottagecore hashtag on TikTok has attracted more than 5.1 billion views and is a regular top search on Google.