Ashton Kutcher 'ignores' headlines from Demi Moore's tell-all memoir: report

Demi Moore made headlines in September for her tell-all memoir, "Inside Out," in which she exposed intimate details of her marriage to ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher.

From allegations of unfaithfulness on his part to engaging in threesomes and miscarrying his baby at six months into the pregnancy, "The Ranch" actor hasn't made any public statements in response to the book or his former spouse's accusations.

According to People magazine, a source revealed Kutcher "pretty much ignores" all the noise.

“He is busy with a full life and has moved on,” the source added.

DEMI MOORE DETAILS 'NIGHTMARE' SPLIT FROM ASHTON KUTCHER

The only reference he made of Moore's memoir was in late September when he wrote a cryptic tweet, "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it."

Kutcher, 41, married his former "That '70s Show" castmate, Mila Kunis, 36, in 2015 and they have two children: daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE WAS RAPED AT AGE 15 BY A MAN WHO PAID HER MOTHER $500

Moore, 57, met Kutcher in 2003 at a dinner party and they married in 2005 only to divorce in 2013. The "G.I Jane" actress wrote of their marriage, "He expressed something that was of a fantasy and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted.

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE 'LOST' HERSELF AFTER ASHTON KUTCHER SPLIT

"It was a misguided sense of not really wanting to look at the harder question or maybe what was really missing. Or, in my case, because I really felt like I had created an addiction to him... I never had that kind of attachment," she admitted.

Moore also revealed that she began abusing Vicodin and alcohol to cope, which ultimately spelled doom for the relationship. She claims that Kutcher shamed her alcoholism.

DEMI MOORE OPENS UP ABOUT ‘SPIRALING DOWN A PATH OF REAL SELF-DESTRUCTION’

She wrote: "It was confusing. Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he'd taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before.

"It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming."