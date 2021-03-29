Ashley Benson leaves fans stunned after using Instagram filter to slam plastic surgery

Ashley Benson is unrecognizable in a recent Instagram post.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old model took to Instagram to share a silly photo of herself poking fun at people who have received plastic surgery.

In the pic, Benson puffs out her lips to make a goofy face while wearing an eye mask on her forehead and clutching what appears to be a teddy bear. She also used a filter that increased the size of her lips and cheekbones.

"Why does everybody look the same nowadays?" the star captioned the post. "Let’s be unique And true to ourselves."

She elaborated: "This is me using a filter lookin like a blowfish tryna fit in [with] all the LA girls now."

Fans had plenty to say about Benson's post.

"Love this," a fan wrote.

"Pshhh not just LA That’s NY too .. this needs to stop ladies !!" another agreed. "We are all beautiful without fillers Botox surgery and filters !!"

A third added: "Finally someone said it."

However, the caption left others feeling uneasy.

"Let’s not put other women down. You can look however you want," said one. "They can look however they want."

"I find this so rude and mean..." wrote another. "But it's your post ANYWAY."

Yet another chimed in: "Find better ways to support women. This isn’t it."

"Oooo no. You shouldn't shame others choices like they shouldn't shame you," stated a fourth.

"Let people do what they want with their bodies tho," encouraged another.

A handful of celebrity friends commented as well.

"GAHAHAHAHA STOP," Demi Lovato wrote.

Commented Kathy Hilton: "I was gonna say?????"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan said, "Looking [fire] girl. So real. So you."