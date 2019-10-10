Ashley Benson flaunts new hair color, fit physique in two-piece: 'Love this little number'

Ashley Benson is showing off her new look.

The former "Pretty Little Liars" star shared several photos of herself flaunting her new darker hairstyle on Instagram Thursday, along with a burnt orange bra and underwear set which showed off her fit physique.

"Love this little number and you @sweetbabyjamie @thekitundergarments," Benson, 29, captioned the series of bathroom selfies.

The actress first shared her new 'do on social media earlier this week, revealing to fans that she traded in her signature blonde locks for a brunette hue.

As for how Benson achieves her toned bod? In 2016, the star shared her morning routine with Health magazine which consists of usually doing "Pilates three days a week for an hour, and I try to box or do SoulCycle two or three times a week."

"There are times I just want to do nothing! But then I don't feel good about myself," she added.

When it comes to seeing the biggest results, Benson's go-to workout is squats and she shared that it's "for my legs."

"We usually do circuit training, so I'll do 25 squats, then I'll run back and forth, and then I'll do lunges to the other side of the gym both ways, run, then squats," she noted. "I can't move for days!"