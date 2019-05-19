Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges against attacker

Arnold Schwarzenegger announced Sunday that he won't press charges against the man accused of assaulting him over the weekend.

"A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges," the 71-year-old "Terminator" star tweeted. "I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa."

On Saturday, a video went viral of the former Republican governor of California at an Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa, when a man rushed and dropkicked Schwarzenegger from behind.

The governator wasn't hurt, but appeared briefly startled as security personnel rushed the suspect.

He shook it off almost immediately.

Shortly after the incident, Schwarzenegger tweeted, “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Actor Mario Lopez tweeted a snippet of the incident, writing, "Some idiot tried to drop kick 71yr old @Schwarzenegger. Like a mosquito kickin a rhino it didn’t even bother my guy... #Legend."

The would-be assailant has yet to be identified, and that's exactly how Schwarzenegger wants it.

"We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch," he tweeted. "Let’s put this spotlight on them."