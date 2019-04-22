Patrick Schwarzenegger says dad Arnold convinced him to stop smoking marijuana

Four years ago, Patrick Schwarzenegger received some life-changing advice from his father, Arnold.

The “Long Road Home” actor, 25, shared an Instagram post, reflecting on a somber Easter brunch that changed his life and inspired him to stop smoking marijuana. In the post, Schwarzenegger wrote, “FUN STORY: Few years ago (4 exactly) showed up lil high to Easter brunch... classic. My old man asked why... said “I dunno makes thing more fun”.”

Arnold chastised his son's decision to smoke—stating, in Patrick’s words, “He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I’m high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life. Being high on life is better then [sic] anything else.”

The wise words of the Governator had such a profound effect on his son that Patrick put down the green leaf for good. On quitting marijuana, Schwarzenegger wrote, “Haven’t smoked since then… just HIGH ON LIFE NOW! Happy & healthy & can’t thank god enough to see another day!” he wrote alongside a smiling selfie of him flashing a peace sign. “Happy 4/20 sorry if that was a buzz kill lol.”

Schwarzenegger currently works as an actor and is signed to LA Models. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2016 and was romantically linked to Miley Cyrus for a six-month period from 2014 to 2015.