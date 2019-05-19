VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger barely flinches when kicked in back: 'Like a mosquito kickin a rhino'

After a shocking video showing Arnold Schwarzenegger being kicked in the back went viral Saturday, the star later tweeted new footage shot from a different angle, showing him barely flinching at the moment of impact.

In the new video, the 71-year-old former Republican governor of California seems more startled than anything else as security personnel rush to subdue the suspect. Schwarzenegger laughed off the assault, which occurred at his Arnold Classic Africa event in South Africa.

“I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.

The first video of the attack making the rounds on social media made it seem that the “Terminator” star could have been seriously hurt, because he goes out of view of the camera after being kicked. But the new video from a different angle, which Schwarzenegger posted to his Twitter page, shows the former bodybuilder barely moved at all.

“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd,” he wrote.

Schwarzenegger wrote that he posted the second video because it shows the suspect for only a short time, while the first video shows the suspect far longer. The actor wrote that he doesn't want the attacker to become “famous.”

“And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight,” he wrote. “By the way…block or charge,” he joked.

Schwarzenegger tried to keep the focus on the Arnold Sports athletes at the event he was attending in South Africa.

“We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let’s put this spotlight on them.”

Actor Mario Lopez gave Schwarzenegger some love on Twitter after seeing the post.

“Some idiot tried to drop kick 71yr old @Schwarzenegger. Like a mosquito kickin a rhino it didn’t even bother my guy...#legend.”

The attacker was quickly taken away by security.