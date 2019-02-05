Armie Hammer addresses his white privilege, discusses Stan Lee backlash

“Call Me By Your Name” actor Armie Hammer got candid in a recent interview in which he acknowledged his white privilege while simultaneously noting the tremendous amount of work he put into his career.

The star sat down for an interview with Britain's GQ magazine where he discussed his career as well as the sense of privilege he feels for being a handsome white man and how he thinks it likely contributed to his success. However, the Oscar-nominated star stops short of saying it’s the only reason he’s been able to build a career.

ARMIE HAMMER APOLOGIZES FOR COMMENTS ABOUT CASEY AFFLECK, SEXUAL ASSAULT

“There are white people who exercise their white privilege with or without knowing it and I would be foolish to sit here and say, ‘Well, that has nothing to do with my career.’ I can’t sit here and say that. But also, people must be aware of the work ethic it takes,” he told the magazine. “I get it. Guys like me have got a lot from being guys like me. Even if white privilege does have anything to do with it, there is a lot of work I put into this.”

The 32-year-old actor pointed out that, early in his career, he made the conscious effort to not rely on his family’s wealth in order to make it in the business.

“It was a conversation I had with myself: you can be this person or you cannot. I would rather not. It wasn’t about cutting ties or bonds with my parents or anything like that. It was about strengthening myself,” he said.

ARMIE HAMMER SAYS BUZZFEED WRITER SHOULD TRY 'MEDICATING' AFTER CRITIQUE OF JENNIFER LAWRENCE PROFILE

The star also discussed his recent controversy with regards to the death of Stan Lee. As previously reported, he sent a tweet shortly after the comic book legend’s death that was critical of those that were using the moment to self-promote with selfies. He previously apologized for upsetting people that were genuinely friends with Lee, but qualified that apology in the interview.

“Let me be clear. I do not feel badly for the people that I offended who met Stan Lee once and were capitalizing and masking self-promotion as false grief.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to note that he doesn’t understand the concept of using a selfie to discuss other people but acknowledged that Lee’s death was not the time to make that particular point.