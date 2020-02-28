Ariel Winter wears low-cut mini dress at Hollywood premiere days after critics slam her sheer look

Ariel Winter isn't letting the naysayers get to her.

Days after critics tore into the "Modern Family" actress for wearing a sheer dress to the ABC sitcom's wrap party, Winter stepped out Thursday in a low-cut emerald green mini dress with confidence.

Winter, 22, got glam for the premiere of "Burden" in Los Angeles, Calif. The young actress was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Luke Benward.

SARAH HYLAND ON FIGHTING BODY-SHAMERS WITH COSTAR ARIEL WINTER: 'PEOPLE LOVE TO ATTACK WOMEN ESPECIALLY'

The couple appeared in good spirits as they wrapped their arms around one another while posing for photos inside of the event.

Days earlier, Winter stunned fans after she ditched her dark roots and dyed her hair red.

The actress hinted that she would be making a drastic hair change when she declared on Instagram that she was ready to say "bye bye" to her dark hair.

The actress and the rest of the "Modern Family" cast recently wrapped filming. The show is ending after 11 seasons and its finale is set to air on April 8.