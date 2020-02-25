Sarah Hyland defends Ariel Winter against critics of her sheer dress: 'I will not tolerate it'

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland is sticking up for Ariel Winter after social media trolls came after her television sister for wearing a sheer dress.

The co-stars donned little black dresses for the ABC comedy's wrap party, which was held at the Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles in honor of the show's end after 11 seasons.

Hyland, 29, shared a series of snaps from the party, including one of her and Winter, 22, smiling for the camera. Hyland is wearing a strapless, form-fitting dress and Winter opted for a see-through mesh black dress.

"I love these people with all my heart," Hyland wrote. "11 years together is proof you and your TV sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you'll forever fight over the same professor. We'll always be Dunphy's and we'll always have each other."

While many fans reacted to the post of the girls with praise, some comments were targeted towards Winter's "trashy" and "a little too revealing" attire.

"What's up with ariel winters outfit tho," one person wrote.

Another agreed, claiming the actress "tries too hard."

"Literally the stylists on set must have had such a job trying to make Aerial (sic) look nerdy they deserve an award," one follower added.

Another fan critiqued: "One of you forgot to put on their dress."

The criticizing comments did not sit well with Hyland, who clapped back.

“That she’s a sexy and confident woman,” Hyland responded via Yahoo. “Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f—k up because I will not tolerate it.”

The sitcom will air its series finale on April 8 but wrapped filming this week. Members of the star-studded cast, including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, and more, previously took to social media to share behind-the-scenes shots of their last table read.