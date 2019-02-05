Expand / Collapse search
'Modern Family' to end next year after 11 seasons

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
"Modern Family" cast members Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), and Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy).

The beloved comedy "Modern Family" will end its run next year after 11 seasons.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the five-time Emmy Award-winning series about the boisterous extended family on Tuesday. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom ever, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet."

'MODERN FAMILY' STAR ARIEL WINTER TO BODY-SHAMERS CRITICIZING WEIGHT LOSS: I 'DIDN'T GET PLASTIC SURGERY'

The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet each won two Emmys.

It's currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.