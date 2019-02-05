'Modern Family' to end next year after 11 seasons

The beloved comedy "Modern Family" will end its run next year after 11 seasons.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the five-time Emmy Award-winning series about the boisterous extended family on Tuesday. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom ever, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet."

The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet each won two Emmys.

It's currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.