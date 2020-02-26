'Modern Family' actress Ariel Winter steps out with new red hair

Out with the old, in with the new.

On the heels of "Modern Family" wrapping filming of its final season, Ariel Winter kicked off a new chapter in her life by switching up her hair color.

The 22-year-old stepped out on Tuesday debuting bright red hair after hinting on her social media that she was planning on ditching her dark locks.

Winter appeared to be in good spirits as she left the Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday debuting her new look.

Earlier in the day, the sitcom star alerted her 4.2 million Instagram followers that she was going to dye her hair.

"bye bye dark hair :) I don't think I'll miss you :)))" she captioned a video of her running her hands through her brunette strands.

This isn't the first time Winter has gone red. On February 7, the television actress posted a throwback photo of her with long, red locks.

"can't wait to get back to this hair color," she captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Winter caused a stir on social media after fans criticized the sheer black dress she wore to the "Modern Family" wrap party.

Fortunately, Winter was defended by her "Modern Family" co-star, Sarah Hyland, who called her a "sexy and confident woman."

“Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f—k up because I will not tolerate it," Hyland added.