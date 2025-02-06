Ariana Grande, Kate Hudson shine on red carpet: PHOTOS

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande dazzled when she walked the red carpet at the Virtuoso Awards during the Santa Barbara Film Festival in a pink spaghetti-strapped Giorgio Armani dress, which featured a full skirt and three-dimensional floral embellishments.

The look was a nod to the actress' Academy Award-nominated performance as Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked," who wears different shades of pink throughout the movie. Grande accessorized the look with multiple rings and a few earrings in each ear, opting for a soft makeup look, and she wore her hair in a bun.

"She's a once-in-a-lifetime gift of a character, really, because you get to tap into so many different things, and that was what made it the most rewarding—all of the different things that she requires," Grande told Vanity Fair in February about playing Glinda. "In order for any of her to be believable at all. There has to just be a real person and a truthful heartbeat. I think that's probably why she's helped me grow so much."

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wore a white Magda Butrym mini dress with a high neckline featuring a rose detail on the waist when walking the red carpet at the Virtuoso Awards at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

The actress and singer wore her short brunette hair in a wavy bob and kept her makeup look natural. Gomez paired the look with white slingback heels and a few rings, including her 8-carat engagement ring.

Gomez recently starred in the Academy Award-nominated movie musical, "Emilia Perez."

Demi Moore

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America Awards in a sheer gray Dior gown.

The actress kept her makeup look natural, and wore her signature long brunette hair straight down her back.

Moore has been bringing the fashion this awards season as a nominee for her lead role in "The Substance," and this look was no different. She posted an Instagram reel of herself in the dress, and fans instantly took to the comments section to share their approval.

"OBSESSED with this one! straight out of a fairy tale," one fan wrote. Another fan said "Absolutely beautiful love this color on Demi," while a third added, "It’s HER moment. The rest can sit and clap!"

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson glittered in gold when she posed for photos at the premiere of her latest film, "Running Point," in a Roberto Cavalli satin gown, featuring a plunging neckline and thigh high slits on both legs.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting just one ring on each finger, as well as a silver diamond necklace with a pink jewel in the middle. She kept her makeup to a minimum as well, opting for a nude lip and a subtle smokey eye, and wore her blonde hair down.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shined as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of the third season of "The White Lotus," wearing a figure-hugging long sleeve dress which was covered in sequins and featured a cutout near the high neckline.

She let the dress do all the talking, keeping her accessories to a minimum. The reality star paired the look with a more subtle makeup look, except for her bold lashes and a loose updo with the front pieces left out to frame her face.

Hilton took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of her spending time with her son, Phoenix, while all dressed up, prior to heading to the event, captioning the post, "Cuddle time with Baby P before heading to the #WhiteLotus Season 3 premiere!" She added a few emojis, and the hashtag, "SlivingMom."

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy walked the red carpet at the premiere of "The Gorge," in a unique strapless white Dior mini dress with the added element of a pleated cape, which she held up while posing for photos.

The actress paired the dress with white high heels, a diamond necklace, which hung down behind her back, and a pair of diamond earrings. She opted for a natural makeup look, and wore her blonde hair pulled back in a tight bun.

She posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, and her fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments.

"Looking Gorg for The Gorge premiere!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, "Oh my gosh...I love this dress and the way you look," while a third chimed in with, "You look stunning."