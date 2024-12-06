Ariana Grande bashes 'dangerous' body-shaming comments as speculation about her appearance ramps up

Ariana Grande has no time for naysayers.

The pop star, who is currently doing press to promote the wildly successful movie musical "Wicked," took some time during an interview to speak out against the body-shaming she's experienced during her many years in the industry.

The interview, conducted by a French journalist and content creator who goes by the name of Crazy Sally, seemed to be emotional for Grande, who was accompanied by her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo. Erivo held Grande's hand as the singer spoke about the topic.

When Grande was asked about how she handles the high beauty standards that women face, she took a moment, gathering herself, before beginning with, "I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons."

She continued, "But that's everything, from even just the simplest thing, like your appearance. You’re young, and you’re hearing all kinds of things."

Grande said, "It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise," and clarified that one doesn't have to be a global superstar to experience that kind of critique and to struggle with it.

"It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone's granny says, 'Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?' or 'You look heavier, what happened?'" she said. "That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible, no matter where it's happening, no matter the scale it's happening on."

Today, she theorized, some people feel more comfortable than ever to comment on another person's appearance or "what they think is going on behind the scenes or their health." She called this "comfortability" that those people are feeling "really dangerous . . . for all parties involved."

In recent weeks, as Grande has been doing more appearances and interviews to promote "Wicked," several of her fans and critics alike have taken to social media to comment on her appearance, with many of them discussing her weight.

Some have expressed concern that she appears to be thinner now than she's been previously, with many even comparing her to legendary singer Karen Carpenter, who died at 32 after battling anorexia.

"I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful," Grande said. "But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don’t invite it in anymore, it's not welcome. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love. It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore."

She advised anyone dealing with something similar to take care of themselves, whether by distancing themselves from people in their lives who make them feel that way or by deleting social media apps.

"You keep yourself safe, because no one has the right to say s---," she said firmly, before letting out a laugh and asking, "Can you tell I needed that today?"

A representative for Grande did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.