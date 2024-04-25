Apes spotted on horseback at San Francisco beach for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' promotional shoot

San Francisco tourists and locals were in for a shock on Wednesday, April 24, when they spotted apes riding horseback.

Not real apes, of course, but actors dressed up as ones, which looked pretty realistic.

This spectacle was at Crissy Field in San Francisco, where three actors dressed as apes rode along the beach on horses with a small camera crew following alongside them.

The three apes on horseback were being filmed, with the Golden Gate Bridge as a stunning backdrop, for a commercial promoting "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The movie is set to hit theaters next month.

Those passing by marveled at the interesting scene playing out before them, but they were not the first. The horse-riding apes were also spotted early in the week in Los Angeles, riding along Venice Beach, according to the source.

So, if you're in California, keep your eyes peeled, as the marketing tactic could continue at another location.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is the 10th overall film in the franchise and the fourth since the 2011 reboot "Rise of the Planet of the Apes."

This franchise dates way back to the 1960s, when the first movie, "Planet of the Apes" came out in 1968. "Beneath the Planet of the Apes" followed in 1970, with "Escape From the Planet of the Apes" releasing the next year.

The following year, 1972, brought "Conquest of the Planet of the Apes" and "Battle for the Planet of the Apes" came out in 1973.

It was not until 2001 that a remake hit theaters. "Planet of the Apes" was directed by Tim Burton and starred Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth and Helena Bonham Carter.

Then, in 2011, a new saga began, with the reboot "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." In 2014, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released, with "War of the Planet of the Apes" following in 2017. Andy Serkis played Caesar, the main ape in the films.

The newest movie, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," stars a new cast, with Freya Allan playing the main human character, Mae, and Owen Teague playing Noa, one of the leading apes of the story. Kevin Durand and Peter Macon also star in the film.

This film takes place 300 years after the last movie. The general premise of the sci-fi series explores a futuristic world where humans and apes are at odds for power.