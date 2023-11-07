Thought-provoking and climactic space-related movies that will captivate you through boundless journeys

The vastness of the universe has always captivated the human imagination, and filmmakers have often looked to the stars for inspiration. Space-related movies have become a genre of their own, offering audiences an opportunity to explore the unknown, experience the thrill of interstellar travel and ponder the profound questions of our existence.

These are some of the most iconic and thought-provoking space-theme films that have left a lasting impact on both the science fiction and Hollywood.

"2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968) "Apollo 13" (1995) "Gravity" (2013) "Interstellar" (2014) "The Martian" (2015) "Star Wars" (1977-Present)

'GRAVITY' REVIEW: THERE HAS NEVER BEFORE BEEN MOVIE LIKE THIS

1. "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Stanley Kubrick's visionary direction in "2001: A Space Odyssey" marks a masterpiece that left an indelible imprint on the science-fiction genre. Adapted from Arthur C. Clarke's novel, the film embarks on an epic odyssey, transporting viewers from the dawn of humanity to the distant realms of space, where it unravels the enigmatic mysteries of the monolith and the evolution of artificial intelligence embodied by the iconic character HAL 9000.

Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood are a few of the lead cast members from this early 2000s film. This scientifically-accurate movie includes mesmerizing visuals, harmonious integration of classical music and exploration of themes such as human evolution and the mysteries of the cosmos.

2. "Apollo 13"

Ron Howard's "Apollo 13," inspired by a true story, takes audiences on a riveting journey through NASA's ill-fated mission to the moon. Featuring stellar performances from Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton, the film masterfully captures the dramatic and heroic endeavors of the real life astronauts and mission control as they battle to safely return the crew to Earth after a harrowing oxygen tank explosion.

TOM CRUISE GOING TO SPACE IN 2021 TO FILM MOVIE WITH HELP OF ELON MUSK'S SPACEX SPACE, SHUTTLE ALMANAC SAYS

3. "Gravity"

In Alfonso Cuarón's "Gravity," the audience is treated to a remarkably authentic depiction of life in the boundless expanse of space. With Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts marooned in orbit after a satellite collision, the film plunges viewers into the profound isolation, peril and awe-inspiring beauty of the cosmos.

This cinematic masterpiece, adorned with special effects, clinched numerous Academy Awards, illuminating the trials and hazards of space exploration in a manner that set it apart from its predecessors.

4. "Interstellar"

Directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, "Interstellar" weaves an enthralling narrative with breathtaking visuals and an evocative score by Hans Zimmer. Set in a not-so-distant future in which Earth grapples with environmental catastrophe, the film follows a daring crew of astronauts venturing through a mysterious wormhole in search of a new, habitable world.

"Interstellar" features major A-listers including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain and plunges deep into complex scientific ideas like black holes, time dilation and the theory of relativity, resulting in a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant space odyssey that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll.

‘ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY' HEADS BACK TO THEATERS, THIS TIME WITH AN EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT ‘ANDOR’

5. "The Martian"

Ridley Scott's "The Martian," adapted from Andy Weir's novel, interweaves elements of science, humor and the sheer will to survive in the tale of an astronaut, portrayed by Matt Damon, stranded on the desolate terrain of Mars.

It delves into profound themes of isolation, the relentless pursuit of scientific solutions and the unwavering resilience of the human spirit while also offering a compelling and plausible glimpse into the future of Mars exploration.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The film features Chastain in yet another survival of space movie. Other cast members include British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Mara and Sebastian Stan. The film, and Matt Damon, were nominated for seven Academy Awards. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture and Matt Damon snagged the award for Best Actor, both in a Musical or Comedy.

George Lucas' legendary "Star Wars" franchise stands as an indomitable force that has left an enduring mark on the space movie genre. Transporting audiences to a captivating galaxy far, far away, the series introduced iconic characters, epic space battles and the mystical Force, all of which have enchanted generations of fans as the series became a cultural phenomenon.

The first of the franchise, "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope," was released in 1977 and has a lifetime gross of over $300 million. The most well-received, highest grossing film in the series was the 2015 release of "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" which has earned over $930 million in its lifetime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP